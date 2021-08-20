Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $217.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.84 million and the highest is $225.16 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

GRPN stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $671.28 million, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

