Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $536,805.51 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,679,490,771,107 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.