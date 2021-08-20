Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $539,736.95 and $9.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,791,870,168,220 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

