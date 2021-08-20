Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,066 shares.The stock last traded at $106.83 and had previously closed at $108.23.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

