Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,066 shares.The stock last traded at $106.83 and had previously closed at $108.23.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

