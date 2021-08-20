Guider Trading 30.2% Lower This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $6,044.70 and approximately $140.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

