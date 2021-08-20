Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.63 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $734.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

