GXChain Price Tops $0.75 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $52.37 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,499,651 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

