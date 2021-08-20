H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

