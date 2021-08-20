Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Shares Up 0.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.95. Approximately 27,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$238.18 million and a PE ratio of -23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.