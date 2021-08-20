Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $97.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.87 million to $100.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $122.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $405.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $412.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.19 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HALL stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.