Halving Token (HALV) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Halving Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Token has a market cap of $17,076.58 and $1,236.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00148310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,190.99 or 0.99367898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.92 or 0.00909170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00707592 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,537 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

