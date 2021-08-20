Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $111.32 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $111.32 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,011.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.96 or 0.06641227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.65 or 0.01400999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00370967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00572316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00345236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00309256 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 414,772,766 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

