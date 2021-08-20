HAPI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.47 or 0.00094631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 340,992 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

