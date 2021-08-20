Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $26.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $297.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

