Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $101.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00158296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,145,133,562 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,309,611 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

