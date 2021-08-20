Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

BEN stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

