Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,233 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

