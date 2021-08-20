Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $322,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 221.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

