Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $446.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.39.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

