Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.30 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

