Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

