Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

CRL opened at $420.33 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

