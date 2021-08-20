Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

