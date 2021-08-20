Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $33.09 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $156.99 million and $33.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $256.64 or 0.00524237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 642,833 coins and its circulating supply is 611,682 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

