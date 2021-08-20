Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.41. 3,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,328. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $209.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.