Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.90. 1,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,142. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

