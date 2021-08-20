Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000.

RDVY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 14,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73.

