Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 75,866 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,787 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.