Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

