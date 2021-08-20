Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,084 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 26,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

