Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,406 Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.84% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,786,000.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76.

