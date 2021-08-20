Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,153. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11.

