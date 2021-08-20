Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.70

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 159.51 ($2.08). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 43,190 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.