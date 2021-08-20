Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $139,780,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

