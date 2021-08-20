Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $871,651.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00009436 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.97 million and $871,651.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,050.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.80 or 0.06658000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $684.93 or 0.01396361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00370306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00141810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00566716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00346680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00309764 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,469,770 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

