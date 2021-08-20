Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $4.63 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00009820 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $67.00 million and $668,347.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.29 or 0.06845267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.73 or 0.01390415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00373545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00141529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00564837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00338659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00313845 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,466,071 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.