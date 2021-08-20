H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down to $33.06

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.06, but opened at $31.66. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 75 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 204,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

