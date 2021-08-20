Head-To-Head Review: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Group International and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 1 2 1 3.00 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Group International presently has a consensus target price of $45.42, suggesting a potential downside of 16.04%. Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 2.55% 2.88% 0.47% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.89 billion 0.99 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -84.52 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Doma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

