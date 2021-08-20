Head-To-Head Review: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quhuo and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.27 $530,000.00 $0.01 205.00 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quhuo and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.15%. Given Quhuo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

