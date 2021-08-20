Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $29.17. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 22,890 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.