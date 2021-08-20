Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.89. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 16,740 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

