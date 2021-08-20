Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $472.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $471.60 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,057,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 90,034.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

