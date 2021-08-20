Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

