Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $213.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00076078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00322967 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,295,063,923 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

