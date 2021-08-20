Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.23

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €2.23 ($2.62) and last traded at €2.11 ($2.48), with a volume of 1400324 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.20 ($2.58).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDD. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.09.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

