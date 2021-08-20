Heidi E. Jimmerson Sells 3,253 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,075. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

