Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $804.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

