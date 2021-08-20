Helikon Investments Ltd Acquires 1,253,685 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports accounts for 18.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 7.31% of Corporación América Airports worth $66,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. Analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

