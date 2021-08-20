Helikon Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,214,303 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,214,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,195,000. Centerra Gold makes up about 26.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 4.12% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,368. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

