HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €61.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.36 ($67.48).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €60.88 ($71.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.07. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.